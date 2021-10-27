SEE VIDEO:

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine had a press conference today where he formally announced charges against Scott Hyden, 31, of Highland in the shooting death of Pontoon Beach Police Officer on Tuesday at the Speedway Convenience Store. Timmins later died at a St. Louis hospital from injuries suffered in the incident.

Hyden, 31, of Highland, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, one count of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, and one count of offenses relating to motor vehicles in the October 26 shooting death of Pontoon Beach Police Officer Timmins.

“Officer Tyler Timmins dedicated his life to serving and protecting the citizens of Madison County,” State's Attorney Haine said. “We all thank him – and thank his family - for his incredible and heroic life. We are all grateful for the service of all the first-responders who put their lives on the line for our safety. Please join me in keeping the family, friends, and colleagues of Officer Timmins in your prayers.”

“Yesterday was a tragic day. And though we will continue to honor - and mourn - Officer Timmins, the work of justice now begins. Our police officers are heroes. Violent attacks on police are absolutely unacceptable in our community. Those who attack police officers – public servants who have dedicated their lives to protecting us all from harm - will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. And here, we will be seeking the maximum possible sentence available under Illinois law – natural life – for the defendant.”

Haine said on October 26, Officer Timmins pulled over a vehicle in Pontoon Beach that was suspected to be stolen. As Timmins approached the vehicle, a man opened fire, striking Timmins. Officer Timmins was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital, where he died from the injuries.

Timmins had served as a police officer in Madison County for 14 years. He joined the Pontoon Beach Police Department in April 2020 and had previously worked as a member of the Roxana, Worden, and Hartford police departments. He had also served as police chief for the village of Worden.

The first-degree murder charges are Class M felonies and carry sentences of 45 years to life in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace office charge is a Class X felony and carries a sentence of 10 to 45 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The unlawful possession of weapons by a felon charge is a Class 3 felony, and is punishable by two to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The unlawful possession of a stolen firearm charge is a Class 2 felony, and carries a sentence of three to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The offenses relating to motor vehicles charge is a Class 2 felony, and carries a sentence of three to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Hyden is currently in custody at the Madison County Jail. He is being held on no bond, as set by Associate Judge Neil Schroder.

