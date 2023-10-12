EDWARDSVILLE — Twenty-six students have been charged in connection with the recent school fighting incident at Alton High School on Aug. 30, 2023.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Thursday that prosecutors have filed juvenile charges (known as delinquency petitions) against 24 students and have filed adult charges against two other students in connection with fighting Aug. 30 at Alton High School.

Haine said the petitions and charges are the result of an investigation headed by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Charged offenses range from disorderly conduct to mob action to aggravated battery of a peace officer. The ages of those charged range from 14 to 18. They consist of 15 females and 11 males.

“After a close review of each case referred to our office, we have seen fit to file charges against these students for various crimes stemming from these incidents,” Haine said. “It is a tragedy whenever the criminal justice system becomes the appropriate tool to punish students for actions that occur in school. But where necessary, we will use all tools the law offers to ensure the safety of our schools. Our schools must be protected from crime and violence. Period.”

Haine commended police and school officials for their response, as well as other public and private community leaders who are working hard to bring the community together in the wake of this difficult episode.

“We will continue to work with parents, school officials and community leaders moving forward,” Haine said. “Together, we can ensure that our schools are secure environments where children can learn and grow without fear for their personal safety.”

Article continues after sponsor message

A juvenile who is adjudicated to be delinquent can face a range of punishments, including court supervision, probation or commitment to the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice. If committed to IDJJ, a juvenile can be held at a state-operated juvenile detention facility until his or her 21st birthday.

The defendants charged as adults are:

Precious Holloway, 18, charged with aggravated battery of a school employee

A’Marie Robinson, 18, charged with aggravated battery at a public place and mob action

Aggravated battery of a school employee and aggravated battery at a public place are class 3 felonies, which carry a sentencing range from probation to five years in prison. Mob action is a class 4 felony, which carries a sentencing range from probation to three years in prison.

“This was not a cookie-cutter approach. This was a meticulous review that took into account the actions and the level of involvement of each individual,” Haine said.

Haine said it’s important to note that, contrary to reports on social media and websites, the investigation found no weapons on any individual’s person, nor were weapons used in the commission of these offenses.

For more information about how juvenile delinquency petitions are adjudicated in Illinois, please see this resource from State’s Attorney Haine.

This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

More like this: