EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday that a 44-year-old East Alton man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges dealing methamphetamine and fentanyl.

“Methamphetamine and fentanyl are scourges on communities across the country. My hope is that this sentence sends a message, once again, to those who choose to poison our communities,” Haine said.

Nicholas J. Paynic previously pleaded guilty to one count of possessing 100-400 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and one count of possessing up to 15 grams of fentanyl with intent to deliver.

Circuit Judge Amy Maher issued the sentence on Thursday, March 7. The case was investigated by Alton Police Department and East Alton Police Department. Haine commended the investigators, along with Assistant State’s Attorney Audrey Paulda and Assistant State’s Attorney Katie Warren for their work on the case.

“Law enforcement agencies in Madison County are working hard to remove this plague from our neighborhoods,” Haine said. “As a result of their investigations, the State’s Attorney’s Office in 2023 charged more than 475 defendants with felony possession of methamphetamine. Our law enforcement agencies will continue to thoroughly investigate drug crimes, and the State’s Attorney’s Office will continue to aggressively prosecute drug offenses.”

