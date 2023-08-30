EDWARDSVILLE — An Alton Man has been sentenced to 135 years in prison in connection with the shootings of three people, including a woman whose leg was nearly severed. Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine announced on Wednesday that Steven Foster, 37, received the sentence in the Madison County Circuit Court.

Following a week-long jury trial in March, Foster was found guilty of three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

“This is a repeat criminal. This isn’t the first time he has terrorized our community, but it’s definitely the last,” Haine said.

According to evidence and testimony presented by Assistant State’s Attorney Morgan Hudson and Assistant State’s Attorney Luke Yager, the shootings happened Sept. 8, 2021, in the 700 block of Oakwood Estates in Alton. The shootings were the result of a dispute between Foster and one of the victims, who had made fun of the condition of a car driven by Foster’s friend. After arguing, Foster left the scene but soon returned and opened fire. All three victims suffered serious injuries and were treated at a hospital in St. Louis.

One victim suffered a gunshot that “nearly blew her leg off,” Hudson told the sentencing judge, but doctors successfully reattached the limb.

Haine commended the witnesses, who demonstrated courage by cooperating in the investigation and testifying at trial.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I’m proud of the work of the State’s Attorney’s Office in this case, and I’m equally proud of the way the community came together to help us secure this conviction and sentence,” Haine said. “Fortunately, no lives were lost as a result of this violence.”

Haine also commended the diligent work of Alton Police Department, Illinois State Police Crime Lab and other agencies that assisted in the investigation and prosecution.

“This was a complicated investigation that involved a very chaotic scene,” Haine said.

At the sentencing hearing Wednesday, Hudson asked Associate Judge Neil Schroeder to impose a sentence exceeding 100 years. She noted that Foster fired into a crowd of more than 20 people, and that a baby had been present minutes earlier. Hudson also noted that Foster has a lengthy criminal record and was on federal probation for a drug offense at the time, yet he chose to arm himself and return to the dispute.

“He could have gone home. He should have gone home,” Hudson argued. Foster will be required to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence.

Haine's office is located at 157 North Main St., Suite 402 in Edwardsville and can be reached at (618) 692-6280. Visit www.madcosao.gov for more information.

More like this: