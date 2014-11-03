Name: Haidyn Emil Scott Goheen

Parents: Bradley M. Goheen and Stephanie M. Klamert

Weight: 8 lbs 11 oz.

Birthdate: 10-24-2014

Time: 7:52 AM

Hospital: Alton Memorial Hospital

Grandparents: William Jr. and Joanna Klamert of Godfrey - Rudy Goheen of Cottage Hills 

Great-Grandparents: Kathleen and William Sr. Klamert of Herrman, MO - Patricia and Donald Goheen of Wood River

 