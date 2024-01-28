CARROLLTON - Clare Hagen hit a fallaway three at the buzzer off an intentionally missed free throw from Audrey Gilman to give Hardin Calhoun-Brussels a dramatic 46-45 win over the host Hawks in the final of the 49th Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational on Saturday night at a jam-packed Carrollton gym.

The win gave the Warriors their first tournament championship since 2016, while preventing Carrollton from winning their first championship since 2004. The Hawks were appearing in their first final since 2005.

After Lauren Flowers converted on a pair of free throws with 14 seconds left in regulation that gave the Hawks the lead at 45-43, Gilman was fouled with 1.6 seconds left After missing the first free throw, she hit the rim on purpose with the second. The ball got past the players inside the lane, and bounced right to the Calhoun bench, where Hagen made a good hustle play to get the ball and shoot it in the same motion.

The Hagen shot fell in at the buzzer, ending a thrill-packed game, one of the best of the season in the entire St. Louis area. Calhoun fans erupted in massive cheers with the successful game-winner, but the shot deflated the Hawks and their fans, who thought they had the game won.

Warriors Coach Mark Hillen said he doesn't remember in his lifetime a shot quite like the one by Clare Hagen released at the buzzer against the Hawks.

"I have seen shots like this only on Sports Center (ESPN)," he said. "I am just thankful Clare got the ball and threw up a prayer. After she let it go there was nothing but net. This is the third game in a row we won on the last possession.

"Our girls never quit. They push each other in practice and I couldn't be happier or more proud of them to get the win over Carrollton."

Carrollton head coach Brian Madson said: "I have seen videos of shots like that, but not anything like that one as a coach," he said. "Good for her (Hagen), it was just the way the ball bounces."

The Warriors had led 20-17 at halftime, but Carrollton started the second half off on a run to take the lead, holding it through much of the second half. Late in the fourth quarter, the Hawks took a 40-34 lead on a three by Abby Flowers, before Hagen's heroics gave Calhoun the win.

Madson said his squad got into foul trouble trying to cause turnovers in the contest. He said Calhoun played well on Saturday night, but he thinks the Hawks will rebound and there is still a lot of basketball ahead, including a key game at home against the Warriors on Feb. 5, 2024.

Gilman led the Warriors with 21 points, putting her to within 12 of 1,000 career points, a milestone many area players, both boys and girls, have hit this season.

Gracie Klaas added eight points, while Hagen hit for six points, and Kate Zipprich came up with four points.

Lauren Flowers led Carrollton with 24 points, with Abby Flowers adding 10 points, and Darci Albrecht came up with eight points.

Calhoun improves to 23-4 on the season, while the Hawks are now 18-7.

