EDWARDSVILLE - The second annual Habitat for Humanity Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chapter International Food Festival combined a special variety of food, music and info about the organization on Saturday.

The event was held at Edwardsville City Park and attracted a large crowd of people.

Keith Anderson, a board member for the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Habitat Chapter, said his group tries to get a lot of community engagement and the festival is just another way.

“An activity like this in the park brings folks together,” he said. “Habitat for Humanity is a great brand and has a great reputation in the community. Our goal is to help folks have decent housing.”

When people visited the Habitat booth, Anderson said they told them about Habitat for Humanity’s origin and mission in the community. Sometimes, he said events like this one lead to additional volunteers within the organization.

The Edwardsville High School German Club was an active participant at the festival.

Senior Zac Crane volunteered his time for the club and said it was an enjoyable day helping such a good cause.

“About 15-20 of us volunteered with the club,” he said.

The German Club spent the day serving brats and sauerkraut they prepared.

Senior Griffin Maynard was also part of the festivities for the club and he said it is important to give back to people, especially those who need it.

“I am learning a lot about Habitat today and I will be involved in it in the future,” he said.

Sia’s Italian food truck, Burrito Man food truck, Anton’s Concessions (Italian food), Edwardsville High School German Club and Oriental Spoon were the food vendors that participated in the festival.

Leslie Warren was the coordinator of the Habitat event. She said it was a “great day with great people” Saturday.

“We try in the organization to help people get a hand up,” she said. “I love the festival. My other favorite part of being in Habitat is when the new homeowners come out and celebrate and seeing the looks on their faces.

"The profits from the event are very important for our club.”

