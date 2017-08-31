ALTON - The Alton Area Chapter of Habitat for Humanity invites the public to Dine to Donate tonight, August 31, from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Riviera Maya, 2704 Corner Court in Alton.

A percentage of each bill will be donated to Habitat for Humanity. To participate, click here to download a flyer that MUST be presented for your donation to be counted. You may also call (314) 467-8879 and ask that you receive a copy of the flyer.

The flyer is here:

http://rvrbndr.co/gDhPJo

Also: altonhabitatinfo@gmail.com

Habitat for Humanity offers home ownership opportunities to families who are unable to obtain conventional house financing. Generally, this includes those whose income is 30 to 50 percent of the area's median income. In most cases, prospective Habitat homeowner families make a $500 down payment. Additionally, they contribute 300 to 500 hours of "sweat equity" on the construction of their home or someone else's home. Because Habitat houses are built using donations of land, material and labor, mortgage payments are kept affordable.

Alton Habitat for Humanity

(314) 467-8879

altonhabitatinfo@gmail.com

Riviera Maya Restaurant describes itself as providing Mexican cuisine that is primarily a fusion of indigenous Mesoamerican cooking with European, especially Spanish, elements added after the Spanish conquest of the Aztec Empire in the 16th century.



Riviera Maya Restaurant

2704 Corner Court

Alton, IL 62002

618-465-5000



Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday - Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

