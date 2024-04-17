EDWARDSVILLE - The Department of Theater and Dance is producing GYPSY! A Musical Fable in SIUE’s Dunham Hall Theater on the SIUE campus in Edwardsville, April 17 through April 20 at 7:30 p.m. and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 21. The Dunham Hall Theater is located next to Parking Lot E.

About the Play: Inspired by the memoirs of burlesque queen Gypsy Rose Lee, and regarded by many theatre professionals as the finest musical ever created, GYPSY! is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters’ success – while secretly yearning for her own. Set across America in the 1920s and 30s, when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, Arthur Laurents’ landmark show explores the two-bit show business with brass, humor, heart and sophistication. Recommended for audience members 14+.

Directed by Tress Kurzym, Head of Theatre Education, the cast is composed of SIUE Theater, Dance and Music students. The celebrated score by Jules Styne and Stephen Sondheim will be conducted by Music Professor Dr. Marc Schapman and played by the SIUE Jazz Band with Associate Professor Kristin Best-Kinscherff choreographing the performance. The score boasts one glorious hit after another, including “Everything's Coming Up Roses,” “Let Me Entertain You,” “Some People,” “You'll Never Get Away from Me,” “If Momma Was Married,” “All I Need Is the Girl,” “You Gotta Get A Gimmick,” “Small World” and “Together Wherever We Go.”

The Production team is made up of the following SIUE Theatre and Dance Faculty: Stage Manager: Kate Slovinski

Scenic Design: Roger Speidel

Lighting Design: Theresa Comstock

Costume Design: Nina Reed

Sound Engineer: Jim Wulfsong

To purchase tickets, go to www.siue.edu/artsandsciences/theater/box-office

Ticket prices are $15 for adults, 18 and older, and $12 for senior citizens, 65 and up, and for non-SIUE students with a valid school I.D. This includes all SIUE faculty, staff and retirees as well. SIUE students, with a valid school I.D., are admitted free. but must be approved via their student I.D. number. Pay Parking is required on Wednesday and Thursday nights with free parking on all lots on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

For more information, go to our website at www.siue.edu/artsandsciences/theater or contact the Theater and Dance office at 618.650.2773

