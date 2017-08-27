(Busch Stadium) As expected, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Jedd Gyorko has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.

“It’s mild to moderate,” shared General Manager Michael Girsch. “We’re probably talking in order of a couple weeks, not season-ending or anything like that. The specifics will depend, with the expanded rosters of September he might end up on the roster a few days earlier than he might otherwise, just because we’ll have a little more flexibility. But we’ll sort of see how it plays out over the next couple days.”

Gyorko injured the hamstring rounding third base in last night’s 6-4 victory over Tampa Bay and underwent an MRI this morning. In the corresponding roster move, the Cardinals have recalled Luke Voit from Memphis (AAA).

“We’ll probably mix and match Voit at first and Carp at third, some Greg Garcia at third, it’ll be a little of a mix and match,” explained Girsch. “Come Friday, when rosters expand, we’ll get a couple more infielders up here, at least one or two more and sort of see how it goes.”

Today it will be Garcia starting at third with Carpenter across the diamond at first.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Carp came out and got some work done today–be a day where Greg Garcia probably would’ve been in the lineup today anyhow,” said Mike Matheny. “We’re going to give Voit some opportunity.”

Optioned from St. Louis just under a week ago, Voit hit .462 (6-13) with a home run and pair of RBIs in his last three games for Memphis.

“It’s hard to get your timing down when you’re not getting those consistent at-bats, so it was nice to kind of get some at-bats, see some pitches,” said Voit. “I feel like I got my timing back, got a couple hits down there, so ready for that pinch-hit tonight.”

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports