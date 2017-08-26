(Busch Stadium) Poised to score the go-ahead run in the 8th inning, Jedd Gyorko instead had to pull up and return to third base with an injured right hamstring.

“I can feel it,” said Gyorko with a brave face. “Right at the base or the step after. Grabbed pretty good. Until tomorrow, I don’t really know.”

But he did know that he could not continue in the game and immediately made his way off the field.

“Yeah, there was no need to have Mike come running out there and waste 10 minutes of everybody’s time,” said Gyorko. “I knew I was done, at least for that game.”

“Doesn’t look good, initial,” shared Mike Matheny.

If Gyorko winds up on the disabled list, the Cardinals have Greg Garcia able to take over at third base–or Paul DeJong.

“He can play some third base, but I sure like him at short,” said Matheny of the rookie.

That raises the question of who would be called up from Memphis.

Infielders Aledmys Diaz, Alex Mejia, and Breyvic Valera are all on the 40-man roster.

Diaz was obviously a standout last season, but was sent down earlier this year. He’s hit .211 (8-38) in his last 10 games.

Mejia was impressive with his glove during a brief call-up and is hitting .303 (10-33) over his last 10 games. Likewise, Valera has hit .300 (12-40) over that same span.

Then there is Patrick Wisdom.

Although not on the Cardinals 40-man roster, the true third baseman has hit 29 home runs this season while driving in 84 runs.

Drafted in 2012 with Carson Kelly and Stephen Piscotty, Wisdom has yet to make his Major League debut. This off-season, the Cardinals will have to either add him to their 40-man roster or risk losing him as a minor league free agent.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports