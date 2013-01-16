Nearly 1,000 female gymnasts from throughout the country will converge on the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Illinois Feb. 1 – 3, 2013, for the 16th Annual Gateway Challenge. The event, hosted by World Class Gymnastics Center [http://www.wcgcusa.com] in Belleville, Ill., and its parents association (GYMPAC), is a prestigious competition involving competitors, six years old to 18 years old, performing all levels of gymnastics.

Patrick Hulliung, owner and coach of World Class Gymnastics, states, “This is a very unique event for the competitors and an exciting opportunity for spectators and fans to experience some of the best young gymnastic talent in our country.”

During the course of the three-day event, gymnasts will compete in USAG [United States of America Gymnastics] level events including floor exercise, uneven bars, vault and balance beam. Gymnasts compete for individual rankings as well as overall team placement.

Saturday evening will feature the TEAM Challenge event, a main highlight of the meet and an exclusive event to the Gateway Challenge meet. The TEAM Challenge is a high-energy event involving only eight selected teams competing on each of the four apparatuses. Teams choose one gymnast in each event from each level to represent their team. Gymnasts of varying levels compete with their team for a chance to earn the title “GATEWAY TEAM CHAMPIONS” and win a cash prize for their gym. This is a spirited event with music and lots of audience encouragement and cheering, making it fun for everyone involved.

“The TEAM CHALLENGE is truly unique to our event and a major draw to competitive teams who hope to earn the title of Team Challenge Champions,” adds Hulliung. “It’s also a great opportunity for the younger gymnasts to compete alongside their more advanced teammates, but in an exciting, fun and relaxed atmosphere.”

The Gateway Challenge attracts more than 2,500 gymnastic enthusiasts, including competitors, friends and family members, coaches, spectators and media throughout the Midwest. The event takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 1 – 3, 2013. Admission is $10 per person. Discounted children and three-day passes are also available.

World Class Gymnastics Center has been providing quality gymnastics instruction to families in the Belleville area since 1984. Our mission is to help children become happier, healthier, and more athletic individuals. From recreational classes to competitive teams, we offer a wide variety of classes for all ages and skill levels. We are a USA Gymnastics Member Club with competitive programs for Rec Team, USA Team, Boys Team and Cheer.

