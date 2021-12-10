EDWARDSVILLE - Senior Dylan Gvillo scored a pinfall in his 145-pound match against Will Dahm in the feature match as Edwardsville's wrestling team took a 75-3 win over Belleville West in a dual meet held Thursday evening at Warren "Babe" Stahlhut Arena at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center.

The Tigers won all but one of the matches in the meet against a Maroons team that matched up very well against Edwardsville.

"We were fortunate," said Tigers' head coach Jon Wagner. "They've got a few quality wrestlers, and we were able to match up our most experienced wrestlers against their most experienced wrestlers, and we managed to come out on top in many of those matches."

The feature match between Gvillo and Dahm turned out in favor of Gvillo, who pinned Dahm at 4:33 in a hard-fought bout.

"It was an exciting match," Wagner said. "Dylan's strong and fast, and Dahm tried to get him into a couple of bad spots. But in the end, Dylan got the pin. It was a good match."

The meet started at 120 pounds, with Blake Mink getting a pin at 3:29 over A. Schmittling to give the Tigers a quick 6-0 lead, with Noah Harper winning by injury default over Aiden Colbert at 5:01 of the 126-pound match and Zeke Rhodes taking a forfeit win at 132 pounds to increase the Edwardsville lead to 18-0. Makonnen Simmons scored a pinfall of Mike Weissert at 1:24 of the 138-pound match, followed by Gvillo's pin of Dahm at 4:33, increasing the Tigers' lead to 30-0.

In the 152-pound bout, Drew Landau won by technical superiority at 4:00 over Scott Crann 17-2 to give the Tigers a 35-0 lead, with Hubert Thomas receiving a forfeit win at 160 pounds and Jordan Johnson pinning Lukas Bauer at 3:33 of the 170-pound bout to increase the lead to 47-0. Landon Schickendanz then defeated Brody O'Donnell 13-1 in the 182-pound match, Evan McCormick scored the quick pin of the night over Victor Humphries at 1:07 of the 195-pound match and Cliff Seaman followed suit with a pin in the 220-pound match over Rylan Trapp at 3:00 to increase the Edwardsville lead to 63-0.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Maroons won their only match of the night in the 285-pound bout, with Cash Mags winning over Patrick Sepanski 11-6 to cut the lead to 63-3, but in the final two bouts of the night, Tyler Perry took a forfeit win at 106 pounds and Levi Wilkerson scored a pin at 2:37 of Amir McCo in the 113-pound match to make the final score 75-3.

The Tigers are now 11-1 for the season, their only loss to Rockwood Seckman in the semifinals of the Ron Sauer Duals tournament at Fox High School in Arnold, Mo., and now go on to back-to-back tournaments in Chicagoland, wrestling in the Minooka Duals this Saturday, starting at 9 a.m., then going to the Dvorak Tournament at Harlem High School in Machesney Park next Friday and Saturday.

The meet started at 120 pounds, with Blake Mink getting a pin at 3:29 over A. Schmittling to give the Tigers a quick 6-0 lead, with Noah Harper winning by injury default over Aiden Colbert at 5:01 of the 126-pound match and Zeke Rhodes taking a forfeit win at 132 pounds to increase the Edwardsville lead to 18-0. Makonnen Simmons scored a pinfall of Mike Weissert at 1:24 of the 138-pound match, followed by Gvillo's pin of Dahm at 4:33, increasing the Tigers' lead to 30-0.

In the 152-pound bout, Drew Landau won by technical superiority at 4:00 over Scott Crann 17-2 to give the Tigers a 35-0 lead, with Hubert Thomas receiving a forfeit win at 160 pounds and Jordan Johnson pinning Lukas Bauer at 3:33 of the 170-pound bout to increase the lead to 47-0. Landon Schickendanz then defeated Brody O'Donnell 13-1 in the 182-pound match, Evan McCormick scored the quick pin of the night over Victor Humphries at 1:07 of the 195-pound match and Cliff Seaman followed suit with a pin in the 220-pound match over Rylan Trapp at 3:00 to increase the Edwardsville lead to 63-0.

The Maroons won their only match of the night in the 285-pound bout, with Cash Mags winning over Patrick Sepanski 11-6 to cut the lead to 63-3, but in the final two bouts of the night, Tyler Perry took a forfeit win at 106 pounds and Levi Wilkerson scored a pin at 2:37 of Amir McCo in the 113-pound match to make the final score 75-3.

The Tigers are now 11-1 for the season, their only loss to Rockwood Seckman in the semifinals of the Ron Sauer Duals tournament at Fox High School in Arnold, Mo., and now go on to back-to-back tournaments in Chicagoland, wrestling in the Minooka Duals this Saturday, starting at 9 a.m., then going to the Dvorak Tournament at Harlem High School in Machesney Park next Friday and Saturday.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: