JERSEYVILLE – Jersey Community Hospital recently named Guy Spangler as the new Emergency Room manager.

Guy Spangler began his career in the medical field with a job in Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in 1986. While working in EMS, he decided to advance his education by enrolling in Barnes Hospital School of Nursing. After graduating from nursing school in 1991, Guy began his nursing career at Barnes Hospital Cardiothoracic ICU and eventually transferred to the Emergency Room.

Throughout his career, he has worked in Trauma Centers as well as small community hospitals. Spangler spent five years with Arch Air Medical Service as a Flight Nurse and Medical Supervisor before accepting a position at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield, Missouri as Assistant Manager of the Emergency Department. After nine years as assistant manager, Guy was promoted to the manager of the Emergency Department, where he spent the last two and a half years.

“I have always enjoyed working in smaller hospitals and really love the “family atmosphere” that a community hospital has. JCH has that family atmosphere that I was looking for.” Spangler’s philosophy as stated: “I am a true believer that positive Patient Satisfaction is key to a successful department. We already have a wonderful staff in the Emergency Department that also shares this philosophy. I want our patients to leave our Emergency Department with a good and positive feeling. I invite our community to come to the ER and see for yourself.”

Guy presently lives in Brighton with his wife Jennifer and their three children. Jennifer is the President of Altonized Community Federal Credit Union in Alton and their children attend Southwestern schools.

