WOOD RIVER - The East Alton-Wood River boys dominated the Prairie State Conference Track and Field Meet with 138 points compared to Father McGivney with 74 points, Metro East Lutheran with 68 points and Bunker Hill with 18 points on Wednesday at Wood River.

Father McGivney’s Tyler Guthrie was once again a meet standout, capturing the 800 and 1,600 meters in the conference meet. Pacey Meyer of East Alton-Wood River won both the 100 and 200 meters. MELHS’ hurdler Nathan Butler won the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 17.3 and also was third in the 300 meter low hurdles. Butler also anchored 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 relays, which were both second.

Results were as follows:

100 meters - 1. Pacey Meyer, 11.6, East Alton-Wood River, 2. Jacob Huber, Father McGivney, 11.9

200 meters - 1. Pacey Meyer, 23.7, East Alton-Wood River, 2. Devon Green, 23.9, East Alton Wood River, 3. Jacob Huber, 24.2, Father McGivney

400 meters - 1. Devon Green, East Alton Wood River, 54.5

800 meters - 1. Tyler Guthrie, Father McGivney, 2:09.3, Logan Santel, Bunker Hill, 2:21.8

1,600 meters - 1. Tyler Guthrie, Father McGivney, 4:42.5, 2. Aidan Loeffelman, East Alton-Wood River, 5:49.3

3,200 meters - 1. Brandon Ahring, Father McGivney, 11:39.1, 2. Evan Rybak, Father McGivney, 11:47.1

110 meter low hurdles - 1. Nathan Butler, MELHS, 17.3

300 meter low hurdles - 1. Marcus O’Dell, East Alton-Wood River, 47.7, 2. Spencer Paje, Bunker Hill, 48.6, 3. Nathan Butler, MELHS, 49.4

4 x 100 meters relay - 1. East Alton-Wood River: Pacey Meyer, Evan Merritt, Marcus O’Dell, Devon Green, 47.0, 2. MELHS: Griffin Kohlmeyer, Payton Wren, Charles Fedder, Nathan Butler, 48.4

4 x 200 meters relay - 1. MELHS - Griffin Kohlmeyer, Payton Wren, Charles Fedder, Nathan Butler, 1:40.9

4 x 400 meters relay - 1. East Alton-Wood River: Marcus O’Dell, Aidan Loeffelman, Noah Mason, Andrew Harrison, 4:04.1

4 x 800 meters relay - 1. MELHS: Josh Fields, Nathan Staake, Cole Renken, Adam Broekemeier, 10:13.5

Shot Put - 1. Evan Merritt, East Alton-Wood River, 12.93 meters

Discus - 1. Evan Merritt, East Alton-Wood River, 42.99 meters

High Jump 1. Andrew Oliger, East Alton-Wood River, 1.50 meters, 2. Devon Green, East Alton-Wood River, 1.50 meters

Long Jump - 1. Jacob Huber, Father McGivney, 5.85 meters

Triple Jump - 1. Aidan Loeffelman, East Alton-Wood River, 10.76 meters

