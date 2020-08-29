COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Police Department officers responded to an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot of the Collinsville Waffle House at Collinsville Crossing at North Bluff Road in Collinsville at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Initial investigation revealed several individuals who had arrived in different motor vehicles exchanged in gunfire in the parking lot for Waffle House and St. Louis Bread Company.

“Several vehicles were struck,” Collinsville Police Department said in a statement. “It is apparent at least one person was injured in the exchange, however, no persons have come forward to be identified as the victim. It is believed the suspects in this incident are from out of the immediate area. Witness statements and video evidence indicate the individuals involved were familiar with one another. Motivation for the incident is not yet known.”

Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit was contacted and have assisted in the investigation with processing the scene.

