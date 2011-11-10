Godfrey, Ill. – Variety is the spice of life, and the theme of the Lewis and Clark Community College Guitar and Wind Ensemble’s Fall 2011 concert.

The show will go on at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 in the Ringhausen Music Building.

The Guitar Ensemble, under the direction of Travis Mattison, will ring in the holiday season with their performances of traditional holiday music such as “Carol of the Bells,” “Greensleeves” and “Ding Dong Merrily on High,” arranged especially for five guitars.

Mattison has used his talent and skill as an accomplished guitarist to bring together students with diverse musical skills to form this talented group of musicians.

The Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Peter Hussey, will perform “A Tribute to Steely Dan” - a medley of the band’s greatest hits. They will also perform “Bouncer,” a salsa composition by composer Eddie Palmieri, along with “Lift Every Voice (the Negro National Anthem),” composed by John and James Johnson, and “Watermelon Man,” composed by Herbie Hancock and Poncho Sanchez.

Members of the Wind Ensemble have affectionately been referring to themselves as the “ODDsemble,” given their diverse instrumentation and interest in exploring music from a wide variety of styles/genres.

The goal of the ensemble is to find music that falls somewhere between purely “jazz” and “classic/concert” literature. Members are encouraged to bring their own ideas about musical selections, and to be a part of the rehearsal and arranging process for the group, which blends traditional music reading and improvisational skills for every performance. The ensemble is open to any and all interested instrumentalists (string, wind, percussion) as well as guest vocalists and electronic music performers.

Special guest musicians including Teresa Crane, Peter Hussey, Travis Mattison and Louis Michael will also join in on the concert to bring concertgoers their favorites.

Admission is free, and the public is invited to attend.

