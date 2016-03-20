ALTON – What’s better than chowing down on some pancakes and shopping on a Saturday morning?

That’s exactly what guests at Alton Band and Orchestra Builder’s Spring Vendor Fair and Pancake Breakfast had the opportunity to do this Saturday morning at Alton High School.

Dozens of vendors, artists and craftsmen and women set up shop in the school to display some of their finest handmade goods, awesome branded products and more.

While some were shopping, pancakes were flying through the air onto plates of diners during breakfast time. Dylan from Chris Cakes of St. Louis definitely had fun with his job for the day, handing guests their plates and then tossing their pancakes across the griddle and right into their hands. The entire act made everyone involved smile.

This year’s Spring Vendor Fair and Pancake Breakfast will assist the AHS Band Director Alyssa Cudney’s crew take a trip to Nashville next Spring. Half of every pancake ticket sold will go directly to the kids’ trip.

Article continues after sponsor message

“They get a clinic at Belmont with some of their music faculty, they will play outside of the Grand Ole Opry and they will record in Studio B where all the great country musicians record,” Cudney said. “It’s a three-day whirlwind but they get to play a lot.”

For Marching 100 Alumni, band parent and ABOB member Rachel Catanzaro, believes the whole act is a “full circle” as she gets to participate in the Builders association while her son is in band. The comradery between the band moms and dads is great because they get to “help their band kiddos.”

“Everything goes to help the students in our school district,” Catanzaro said. “ABOB makes sure they help students who can’t afford instruments, they make sure they take care of the repairs they need and they also make sure that they can maintain the opportunities for students around the district where they otherwise may not have been able to.”

For more information about the Alton Band and Orchestra Builders, please visit their website at www.abob.net.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW PHOTO GALLERY:

More like this: