girlscouts meet with congressman shimkus

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois representatives met with Congressman John Shimkus Tuesday morning at his Maryville Office to provide an update on Girl Scouting and seek his support of the Child Protect Act. During the meeting, the Girl Scouts also shared with the Congressman various girl programs that are helping to build leaders for America. These girl programs included, Be A Friend First (anti-bullying), healthy living, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math). From (left) Linda Manley, GSSI Board of Director vice chair; Congressman John Shimkus, 15th District of Illinois; Villie M. Appoo, GSSI Chief Executive Officer; and Emily Stanley, GSSI STEM Manager.

