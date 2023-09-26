EDWARDSVILLE - If you’ve ever considered going solar for your home or business, or just want to learn more about it, Grow Solar Metro East is hosting a series of both virtual and in-person “Solar Power Hours” to teach the basics of solar, answer questions about installation, and spread awareness of the many discounts and incentives available.

Chris Krusa and Kevin McKee discussed the basics of solar and everything attendees can expect at these Solar Power Hours on an episode of Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com.

Krusa described Grow Solar as a two-pronged program that offers better discounts the more people get involved. He said they’ve already crossed their first discount threshold to get 0.5% off and hope to hit the second discount threshold soon.

“The first prong is about education - we want to help people understand how to make smarter decisions about going solar,” Krusa said. “The second part of that program is, we have this way of folks participating in a bulk buy opportunity that allows them to save well below the market price. We hire a contractor by competitive bid who comes in with a below-market rate for the basic package, and as we get more people involved, we get more discounts.”

These discounts stack on top of incentives from the federal and state government, which allow Illinois residents to save significantly on the cost of solar installations, Krusa added.

McKee said this is their fourth or fifth year hosting Solar Power Hours and that they’ve been going well with great turnout. He added program participants can get a free assessment on potential solar installations for their home or small business.

Krusa said most who attend are already considering going solar, but even for the occasional skeptic, the advantages and savings become clear.

“Once in a while, you do get a skeptic who comes in. We tend to destroy their skepticism with facts,” Krusa said. “I’ve had solar for 12 years now … in those past 12 years, I’ve saved thousands and thousands of dollars on my energy costs.”

McKee said the Riverbend region has seen several solar installations take place as this program has continued over the years.

“Since this program has been operating for the last four or five years … pretty close to 300 installations have taken place in the various municipalities in the Metro East,” McKee said.

The next in-person Solar Power Hour is set for Monday, Oct. 2 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Edwardsville Public Library, located at 112 S. Kansas St. in Edwardsville. Registration is not required for the in-person event, which is followed by two virtual solar power hours: one on Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 12 to 1 p.m. on Zoom, which you can register for here, and another on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Zoom, which you can register for here.

To learn more and stay updated on events from Grow Solar Metro East, visit their website or Facebook page. The full interview with even more information from Krusa and McKee is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

