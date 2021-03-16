GODFREY—Native plant enthusiasts, home gardeners, landowners, and landscape, land care, and wildlife professionals are invited to a Grow Native! Digging in to Your Garden Part 2 Panel Webinar March 25th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to learn first-hand about early season management of diverse native landscapes for pollinators and people. This webinar is hosted by the Grow Native! Southwest Illinois event committee and the Grow Native! program.

This free, virtual event will feature four southwestern Illinois regional native plant experts. Hear from panelists Scott Moss, Charlie Pitts, Christine Favilla, and Trevor Bennett about their experiences preparing and maintaining healthy native gardens in their communities.

Each spring, the Southwest Illinois Grow Native! Event Committee hosts a half-day workshop for native plant enthusiasts in the region, but due to COVID, this annual event has been postponed and transformed into a webinar series for 2021.

“After a year cooped up, we’re all so anxious to get our hands dirty in our gardens. Our panel of experts are ready to help answer your questions about early season native garden prep and maintenance. You want to make your home a haven for the birds and bees and butterflies, and we want to help,” said Nate Keener, Director of Sustainability at Lewis and Clark Community College and Grow Native! program committee member.

Come prepared with questions about garden prep, pest and disease treatment, transplanting, and identification. Registration for this free virtual event is required. Register online here.

Grow Native! is a 21-year-old native plant marketing and education program serving the lower Midwest. Grow Native! is housed by the nonprofit Missouri Prairie Foundation, a 55-year-old prairie conservation organization and land trust. For more information about this webinar, the Grow Native! program, or the Missouri Prairie Foundation, call 888-843-6739 or send a message to info@moprairie.org.

