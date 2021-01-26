GODFREY—Native plant enthusiasts, home gardeners, landowners,

stormwater engineers, and landscape, land care, and wildlife professionals are invited to a Grow Native! Digging in to 2021 with Your Garden Plan Panel Webinar February 4th from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to learn first-hand about planning diverse native landscapes for pollinators and people. This webinar is hosted by the Grow Native! Southwest Illinois event committee and the Grow Native! program.

This free, virtual event will feature four regional native plant experts. Hear from moderator Scott Moss and panelists Charlie Pitts, Christine Favilla, and Trevor Bennett about their experiences planning and starting healthy native gardens in their communities.

Article continues after sponsor message

Each spring the Southwest Illinois Grow Native! Event Committee hosts a half-day workshop for native plant enthusiasts in the region, but due to COVID, this annual event has been postponed and transformed into a webinar series for 2021.

“With spring just around the corner, people have questions about planning their native

gardens, and we have answers! COVID can’t stop the birds and butterflies, so we won’t stop educating the public about how to attract them,” said Nate Keener, Sustainability Director of Lewis and Clark Community College and Grow Native! program committee member.

Come prepared to ask questions about site selection and preparation, plant selection and

aesthetics, maintenance, deer resistant plants, and more. Registration for this free virtual event is required. Register online here.

More like this: