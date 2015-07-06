The longer distances Brydon Groves-Scott runs, the better he performs.

Each year, Edwardsville High School’s cross country team goes on a 10-mile training run before the season starts. Last year, Groves recorded a time that is second in the history of the cross country squad, behind only Garrett Sweatt.

Edwardsville head cross country coach George Patrylak said he believes Groves-Scott will do nothing but blossom as he heads to the University of Alabama-Huntsville this fall on a cross country and track scholarship.

“I think Brydon has made a very good choice of schools going to the University of Alabama-Huntsville,” he said. “The university has the academic strength he wants, but he has the ability to be very successful in Division II. I am looking for big things out of him. I think he has a chance to eventually be a Division II All-American if he can stay healthy and continue to improve.”

Groves-Scott, like Wes Schoenthal and so many of the other Edwardsville seniors who recently graduated, were the hardest of workers, the coach said.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Brydon was a two-time all-stater in cross country as a junior and senior,” Patrylak said. “As he goes up in distances in college, the better he will be. I think when he starts running the 5K and 10K in track in college, he will really start to shine.”

Groves-Scott said he feels he has made the perfect college choice because of the University of Alabama-Huntsville’s strong academic prowess and also its cross country team. He is training this summer in preparation for the upcoming cross country season.

Patrylak described Groves-Scott as “more of a pacer,” and he thought he will be a workhorse with the higher mileage for college.

“When Brydon trained with the rest of our guys, at the end of a very long workout, he would break away,” the coach said. “Brydon has good foot speed. We are talking about an athlete who can run a 2:01 half mile and a 4:21 mile. He has solid times and I think he will continue to get better in college.”

With his long, lean frame and strong endurance, Patrylak said he could see Groves-Scott moving up and doing some 26.2-mile marathons after college.

“If he gets that itch; he definitely is mentally strong and would be good in the marathon,” the coach said. “You have to have the mental capacity to do a marathon as well as the physical part. The mental ability is something you can’t teach. Once his college career is over, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him do some marathons.”

More like this: