Group Offers Free Thanksgiving Dinners In Alton On Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023
November 15, 2023 10:40 AM
ALTON - Unity in the Community, Millennium Temple, CLB Foundation along with Fourth Ward Alderwoman Rosetta Brown and volunteers will be serving free Thanksgiving dinners from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 18, 2023, at Millineum Temple Church, 801 Blair, Alton, while supplies last.
"This is a continuation of how we love our community and support it with our own funds, Brown said.
Brown stressed the public is welcome for the event.
"If you see a homeless person, please let them know," Brown said.
