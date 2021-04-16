MADISON – A groundbreaking ceremony for a tiny home for an at-risk veteran built by 2x4’s For Hope is set for noon on Sunday, April 18 at Third and Madison Avenue.

2x4’s For Hope, a 501(c)(3) global organization founded by Mark and Chris Lawrence in May 2015, helps build homes for homeless and at-risk veterans. Each home (576 square feet) costs about $45,000 to construct, and all of the labor is provided by about 100 community volunteers, as well as the veteran who will receive the fully furnished home. The exterior of the home is typically built in two days, and it takes about seven to complete the entire project, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the eighth day.

The start date for the construction of the exterior of the first tiny home to be built in Madison is May 22nd. Four additional tiny homes are planned to be built in Madison following the completion of the first home.

Donated funds from private individuals and local businesses help provide materials to assist the project. Monetary donations can be made using PayPal or Venmo on the 2x4’s For Hope website (www.2x4forhope.org) and/or Facebook page (2x4’s for Hope).

Article continues after sponsor message

Participating in the groundbreaking ceremony will be project managers Charles Knapp and Jamie Waller; Mark and Chris Lawrence, representing 2x4’s For Hope; and Madison Mayor John Hamm. A ceremony for individuals to sign 2x4s that will be used in the construction of the home will take place at the groundbreaking until 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome to participate in the 2x4 signing to show our appreciation for the service provided to our country. This is a free event, and children and families are welcome.

In the weeks following the ceremony, work will begin on the infrastructure of the first home, including sewer lines, water lines, and electricity. Followed by cement slabs, driveway, and sidewalks, all in preparation for the May 22nd start date. Once the builds have begun the total time it takes to build and furnish the homes happens over a period of 8 days, on the 8th day being the ribbon cutting. The Ribbon cutting is set for this location on May 30th.

The first tiny home was built in Quincy, Ill., in September 2018. Four more tiny homes have been built in Quincy, and two others were built in Mount Sterling. To date, more than 14,000 2x4s have been donated by 2x4’s For Hope to veterans projects nationwide.

2x4’s For Hope also aligns the veteran receiving a tiny home with “wraparound services” that align them with all the services to which they are entitled. Many fall short of these services due to the complexity and lack of information available to veterans.

Individuals interested in donating time or money should call 2x4’s For Hope at 217-779-8779. Visit www.2x4forhope.org to learn more about the organization and its mission, as well as for instructions on how to sign up to volunteer for upcoming builds.

More like this: