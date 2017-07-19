EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's basketball Head Coach Paula Buscher announced Wednesday that M.J. Grothe has been named the program's new Director of Basketball Operations.

"I'm very excited to have M.J. joining the program," said Buscher. "Her organizational skills and knowledge about college basketball stand out. She has considerable experience, including a WNIT Championship, which will help this program moving forward."

Grothe spent the last 6 ½ years in various positions with the Gateway Region YMCA, most recently as a Health and Wellness Director at the Kirkwood-Webster (Missouri) YMCA. During that time, she also has been a coach for the St. Louis Rockets (fourth-seventh grades) as well the varsity coach at Nerinx Hall and a junior varsity coach at St. Joseph's Academy.

Grothe previously was an assistant women's basketball coach at North Dakota State from 2008 to 2010 and a director of women's basketball operations at the University of Wyoming from 2005 to 2008. Wyoming won the 2007 Women's National Invitation Tournament and appeared in the NCAA Tournament during the 2008 season. She served as a graduate assistant at Texas A&M Commerce during the 2004-05 season.

In addition to her coaching duties, Grothe has worked a multitude of NCAA Division I summer women's basketball camps, including Connecticut, Tennessee, Duke, Virginia, Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, Missouri, Richmond and Old Dominion.

A four-year letter winner and a two-year captain at Lynchburg College, she graduated from Lynchburg in 2004 with a bachelor's degree in health movement science and recreation. Grothe earned a master's degree in health and kinesiology from Texas A&M Commerce in 2006.

