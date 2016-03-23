EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Chamber of Commerce named Grogan’s Academy of Martial Arts as Small Business of the Month for February.

Each month, the Chamber honors a small business, recognizing them for their outstanding performance and positive impact the business has on the community.

Grogan’s Academy of Martial Arts, located at 310 Hillsboro Ave. in Edwardsville, provides martial arts instruction for kids ages 4 and up. However, owner Master Rich Grogan doesn’t stop there. Through mentorship and guidance, Grogan inspires his students to be all they can be and give it their all, no matter what it is.

A former teacher in the Edwardsville School District, Grogan is no stranger to the everyday life of a child. Bullying and/or lack of confidence are often hardships youth face in school that can have a lasting effect on their future.

The Academy is a place to get away from all that, to have fun and let all the stress and negativity out and focus on the positive. Grogan and his team concentrate on building confidence, providing mentorship and honing in on the valuable skills that will make a difference in that child’s life forever.

“We help each student live their best possible life through exceptional Martial Arts instruction.”

