SAUGET, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have signed infielder Tate Wargo and right-handed pitcher Trey Valka, both of whom played in the California Winter League in Palm Springs this offseason.

A Benld, Ill. native, and 2017 Gillespie High School grad, Wargo was among the CWL’s top batting average hitters, posting a .412 average with four RBIs in 16 games played. In college, he played three seasons at the University of Akron, batting .261 with 19 RBIs in 47 games as a senior in 2021. Wargo also saw action for two seasons at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois, where he was coached by current Grizzlies bench coach Alex Ferguson as well as longtime Gateway pitching coach Randy Martz.

Hailing from Spring, Texas, Valka was a dominant starter in the CWL this winter, going 2-1 in five games (four starts) with a 1.61 ERA, 31 strikeouts, and just three walks in 17 1/3 innings. He recently finished his collegiate career at Houston Christian University, and also played two years at Wharton County Junior College, both in his home state.

The Grizzlies will release more information on their official player signings for 2024 as the offseason progresses. Follow along with the team on social media (Facebook, X, and Instagram) as well as GatewayGrizzlies.com for updates as the team prepares for an exciting 2024 season!

About the Gateway Grizzlies

The Gateway Grizzlies are a professional baseball team, located a mere 10 minutes from downtown St. Louis in Sauget, Illinois. The Grizzlies offer baseball fans affordable, family fun at Grizzlies Ballpark with a great view of the St. Louis skyline. They have also won two Frontier League Organization of the Year Awards, four West Division titles, and the 2003 Frontier League Championship. For tickets or general information, please visit gatewaygrizzlies.com or call (618) 337-3000.

About the Frontier League

The Frontier League debuted in 1993, and is the largest of the Major League Baseball Partner Leagues, featuring teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River, and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. More information and the complete 2024 schedule can be found at frontierleague.com.

