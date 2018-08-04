GODFREY – The first thing you may notice about Isabella, Savannah and Autumn Grinter is that yes – they’re triplets.

And they’re also really good at swimming as well.

The Grinter sisters had a very good day at Sunday’s Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association league meet at the SummersPort pool. Autumn won three events on the day – the girls’ 13-14 100-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard butterfly – and teamed up to set a record in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

The sisters are very much fun-loving and personable, and also draw inspiration from their older sister Bailey, who swims for the University of Tennessee and has also been mentioned as a possible swimmer on the United States Olympic team that’ll compete in Tokyo in 2020. The girls also draw inspiration from their adorable and beautiful mother, April, and inspirational father, Greg.

“I think that since Bailey's faster than us, it gives us more inspiration to go faster and try harder to catch up to her,” Savannah said.

The sisters are also very competitive with each other, but in a very fun way. When asked about what she hoped to accomplish as the meet went on, Savannah had a humorous answer.

“To beat Autumn in the 50 (freestyle),” Savannah said with a laugh.

And when the sisters swim together in relay races, the strategy is very simple.

“Win,” Autumn said with a smile.

As far as future goals for swimming, the Grinter sisters each have the same ambitions.

“I want to college in swimming, definitely nationals,” Autumn said.

“I want to go to nationals, and I want to make the finals,” Savannah said. “And I want to go to college and swim, and go to the NCAA’s.”

Isabella also has the same goals for herself.

“I want to make nationals, and then probably swim in college,” Isabella said. (Division) II or (Division) I.”

And no matter what happens down the road, you can expect Isabella, Savannah and Autumn Grinter to work hard to achieve their goals – and have lots of fun doing so as well.

