NEW TRIER - Edwardsville’s girls team continued to get attention Friday at New Trier High School in the IHSA Swimming and Diving Championships, qualifying two girls – Bailey Grinter and Kate May – for finals.

Grinter, a junior, was EHS’s top placer on Friday, finishing second in the prelims of the 50 free with a time of 23.09, just behind Lake Forest’s Daria Ryshnenko (22.52). May, a senior, qualified fourth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 55.81, slightly behind Carly Kramer of Plainfield (54.81).

Grinter, a U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier in the 100-meter backstroke, advanced in the 100 back in sixth position (56.30). Rosary freshman Athena Ye had the top time of 54.68.

Article continues after sponsor message

Others competing at state were the 200 free relay (1:37.75 in 18th place); Elizabeth McPherson in the 100 backstroke (59.10 for 25th place); the 400 free relay (3:43.33 for 36th place); Taylor Seilheimer in the 1-meter diving (164.95 points for 25th); Victoria Brady in the 200 free (1:58.19 for 33rd); and May in the 200 IM (2:07.33 for 13th).

Edwardsville coach Christian Rhoten said he looked forward to today with the two qualifiers and said he still hopes for a top 10 finish.

“It was a good day for the girls on Friday,” he said.

More like this: