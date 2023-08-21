ALTON - On a day full of doubles action tennis, it was the Highland Bulldogs that came out on top of the Andy Simpson Doubles Invitational, a girl's tennis tournament hosted in a few locations including Gordon Moore Park, Alton High School, and Lewis and Clark Community College on Saturday.

The Bulldogs won with a score of 46 points, followed closely by the Jersey Panthers with 41 points. Father McGivney was third (38 points) and the hosting Alton Lady Redbirds were fourth (34 points).

Other area schools involved were Roxana (12th, 3 points) and Civic Memorial (6th, 23 points).