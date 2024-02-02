GLEN CARBON - Senior Sami Oller has had a brilliant basketball career for Father McGivney Catholic's girls basketball team and in a fitting way on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, she topped the 1,000-point career milestone in front of excited Griffins fans.

Oller led the Griffins on Thursday night with 19 points. Father McGivney demolished Waterloo Gibault Catholic 67-17 in the home game. Oller epitomizes the concept of being a team player and often dishes off a pass so other teammates can get in the scoring column.

McGivney led all the way, having leads of 20-2, 36-8, and 52-12 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Hawks in the final quarter 16-3,

The Griffins' Katherine Empson hit for nine points, Mia Lieberman had eight points, Jada Zumwalt scored seven points, Devin Ellis and Emily Johnson both hit for six points each, Natalie Beck had five points, Izzie Vernarsky came up with four points, Julia Behrmann scored three points, and Zoe Oliver came up with a single point.

McGivney is now 17-8, while Gibault slips to 6-17.

