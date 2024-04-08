Griffins' Rybak, Gilbertson, Hawks' Flowers Standout: Father McGivney Catholic Is East Alton-Wood River Invite Champion Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER - These are the East Alton-Wood River Invite Girls results. Father McGivney Catholic dominated the meet with 130 points, Marquette Catholic had a great day with 55 points and Carrollton also had strong performances with a 46-point team output. Elena Rybak and Lilly Gilbertson won two events and Abby Flowers had a big day in the shot put and was a member of the Carrollton 4 x 100 relay squad first-place finish. East Alton Wood River Invite Girls Team Results Father McGivney Catholic 130 Freeburg 100.5 Marquette Catholic 55 Breese Mater Dei 52 Waterloo Gibault Catholic 52 Carrollton 46 Staunton 42 East Alton-Wood River 41 Centralia Christ Our Rock 24 Nokomis 20 New Athens 17 Metro East Lutheran 14 East St. Louis (SIUE Charter) 14 Madison 13 O’Fallon First Baptist 9 Mt. Olive 9 Trenton-Wesclin 7.5 Lebanon 1 100 meters - 1. Lilly Gilbertson, McGivney, 12.92, 3. Calie Field, Carrollton, 13.22, 4. Jessica Brown, EAWR, 13.27 200 meters - 1. Lilly Gilbertson, McGivney, 26.17, 3. Calie Field, Carrollton, 27.66, 4. Karly Davenport, Marquette, 28.0. 400 meters - 1. Alexis Geluck, Freeburg, 1:04.26, 4. Caroline Rakers, McGivney, 1:08.91 and 5. Lilly Hannigan, Marquette, 1:08.97. 800 meters - 1. Elena Rybak, McGivney, 2:17.13, 2. Jane Cummins, McGivney, 2:28.52. 1600 meters - 1. Elena Rybak, McGivney, 5:01.31, 3. McKenzie Jones, McGivney, 6:01.78. 3,200 meters - 1. Sarah McKowen, Christ Our Rock, 13:14.80, 4. Isabella Harris, McGivney, 14:23.21. Article continues after sponsor message 100 meter high hurdles - 1. AnnMarie Trenton, Frreburg, 15.88, 3. Gina Truss, EAWR, 18.03. 300-meter low hurdles - 1. AnnMarie Trenton, Freeburg, 48.11, 2. Kambria Simons, Marquette, 49.71, 4. Gina Truax, EAWR, 55.58. 4 x 100 relay - 1. Carrollton - Callie Field, Abby Flowers, Harper Darr, Mabry Robin, 54.06, 2. EAWR - Taylor Minner, Gina Truss, Serenity Miller and Jessica Brown, 55.15. 4 x 200 relay - McGivney - Mia Range, Morgan Gestes, Lily Terrell and Lilly Gilbertson, 1:50.29, 2. Carrollton - Harper Darr, Callie Field, Abby Flowers and Mabry Robin, 1:56.14., 4. Marquette Catholic, 1:59.26. 4 x 400 relay - McGivney - Kaitlyn Harley, Jane Cummins, Morgan Gestes and Elena Rybak, 4:23.54. 4 x 800 relay - McGivney, 10:39.21 - Cummins, Rakers, Bella Redenius, Kaitlyn Harley, 10:39.21. Shot Put - Abby Flowers, Carrollton, 9.77 meters, 2. Chloe Green, Mt. Olive, 9.17 meters, Zoe Oller, McGivney, 9.10 meters. Discus - 1. Ella Calvert, Freeburger, 27.03 meters, 2. Zoe Oller, McGivney, 25.05 meters and Milla LeGette, EAWR, 24.77 meters. High Jump - 1. Mia Range, McGivney, 1.60 meters and 2. Gianna Blanco, Staunton, 1.42 meters. Long Jump - 1. Morgan Gestes, McGivney, 4.92 meters and 4. Victoria Volke, MELHS, 4.27 meters. Triple Jump - 1. Camryn Engelman, Nokomis, 9.29 meters and 3. Karly Davenport, Marquette, 9.06 meters More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip