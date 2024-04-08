Griffins' Rybak, Gilbertson, Hawks' Flowers Standout: Father McGivney Catholic Is East Alton-Wood River Invite Champion
WOOD RIVER - These are the East Alton-Wood River Invite Girls results. Father McGivney Catholic dominated the meet with 130 points, Marquette Catholic had a great day with 55 points and Carrollton also had strong performances with a 46-point team output. Elena Rybak and Lilly Gilbertson won two events and Abby Flowers had a big day in the shot put and was a member of the Carrollton 4 x 100 relay squad first-place finish.
East Alton Wood River Invite
Girls Team Results
- Father McGivney Catholic 130
- Freeburg 100.5
- Marquette Catholic 55
- Breese Mater Dei 52
- Waterloo Gibault Catholic 52
- Carrollton 46
- Staunton 42
- East Alton-Wood River 41
- Centralia Christ Our Rock 24
- Nokomis 20
- New Athens 17
- Metro East Lutheran 14
- East St. Louis (SIUE Charter) 14
- Madison 13
- O’Fallon First Baptist 9
- Mt. Olive 9
- Trenton-Wesclin 7.5
- Lebanon 1
100 meters - 1. Lilly Gilbertson, McGivney, 12.92, 3. Calie Field, Carrollton, 13.22, 4. Jessica Brown, EAWR, 13.27
200 meters - 1. Lilly Gilbertson, McGivney, 26.17, 3. Calie Field, Carrollton, 27.66, 4. Karly Davenport, Marquette, 28.0.
400 meters - 1. Alexis Geluck, Freeburg, 1:04.26, 4. Caroline Rakers, McGivney, 1:08.91 and 5. Lilly Hannigan, Marquette, 1:08.97.
800 meters - 1. Elena Rybak, McGivney, 2:17.13, 2. Jane Cummins, McGivney, 2:28.52.
1600 meters - 1. Elena Rybak, McGivney, 5:01.31, 3. McKenzie Jones, McGivney, 6:01.78.
3,200 meters - 1. Sarah McKowen, Christ Our Rock, 13:14.80, 4. Isabella Harris, McGivney, 14:23.21.
100 meter high hurdles - 1. AnnMarie Trenton, Frreburg, 15.88, 3. Gina Truss, EAWR, 18.03.
300-meter low hurdles - 1. AnnMarie Trenton, Freeburg, 48.11, 2. Kambria Simons, Marquette, 49.71, 4. Gina Truax, EAWR, 55.58.
4 x 100 relay - 1. Carrollton - Callie Field, Abby Flowers, Harper Darr, Mabry Robin, 54.06, 2. EAWR - Taylor Minner, Gina Truss, Serenity Miller and Jessica Brown, 55.15.
4 x 200 relay - McGivney - Mia Range, Morgan Gestes, Lily Terrell and Lilly Gilbertson, 1:50.29, 2. Carrollton - Harper Darr, Callie Field, Abby Flowers and Mabry Robin, 1:56.14., 4. Marquette Catholic, 1:59.26.
4 x 400 relay - McGivney - Kaitlyn Harley, Jane Cummins, Morgan Gestes and Elena Rybak, 4:23.54.
4 x 800 relay - McGivney, 10:39.21 - Cummins, Rakers, Bella Redenius, Kaitlyn Harley, 10:39.21.
Shot Put - Abby Flowers, Carrollton, 9.77 meters, 2. Chloe Green, Mt. Olive, 9.17 meters, Zoe Oller, McGivney, 9.10 meters.
Discus - 1. Ella Calvert, Freeburger, 27.03 meters, 2. Zoe Oller, McGivney, 25.05 meters and Milla LeGette, EAWR, 24.77 meters.
High Jump - 1. Mia Range, McGivney, 1.60 meters and 2. Gianna Blanco, Staunton, 1.42 meters.
Long Jump - 1. Morgan Gestes, McGivney, 4.92 meters and 4. Victoria Volke, MELHS, 4.27 meters.
Triple Jump - 1. Camryn Engelman, Nokomis, 9.29 meters and 3. Karly Davenport, Marquette, 9.06 meters
