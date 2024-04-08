WOOD RIVER - These are the East Alton-Wood River Invite Girls results. Father McGivney Catholic dominated the meet with 130 points, Marquette Catholic had a great day with 55 points and Carrollton also had strong performances with a 46-point team output. Elena Rybak and Lilly Gilbertson won two events and Abby Flowers had a big day in the shot put and was a member of the Carrollton 4 x 100 relay squad first-place finish.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

East Alton Wood River Invite

Girls Team Results

  1. Father McGivney Catholic 130
  2. Freeburg 100.5
  3. Marquette Catholic 55
  4. Breese Mater Dei 52
  5. Waterloo Gibault Catholic 52
  6. Carrollton 46
  7. Staunton 42
  8. East Alton-Wood River 41
  9. Centralia Christ Our Rock 24
  10. Nokomis 20
  11. New Athens 17
  12. Metro East Lutheran 14
  13. East St. Louis (SIUE Charter) 14
  14. Madison 13
  15. O’Fallon First Baptist 9
  16. Mt. Olive 9
  17. Trenton-Wesclin 7.5
  18. Lebanon 1

100 meters - 1. Lilly Gilbertson, McGivney, 12.92, 3. Calie Field, Carrollton, 13.22, 4. Jessica Brown, EAWR, 13.27

200 meters - 1. Lilly Gilbertson, McGivney, 26.17, 3. Calie Field, Carrollton, 27.66, 4. Karly Davenport, Marquette, 28.0.

400 meters - 1. Alexis Geluck, Freeburg, 1:04.26, 4. Caroline Rakers, McGivney, 1:08.91 and 5. Lilly Hannigan, Marquette, 1:08.97.

800 meters - 1. Elena Rybak, McGivney, 2:17.13, 2. Jane Cummins, McGivney, 2:28.52.

1600 meters - 1. Elena Rybak, McGivney, 5:01.31, 3. McKenzie Jones, McGivney, 6:01.78.

3,200 meters - 1. Sarah McKowen, Christ Our Rock, 13:14.80, 4. Isabella Harris, McGivney, 14:23.21.

Article continues after sponsor message

100 meter high hurdles - 1. AnnMarie Trenton, Frreburg, 15.88, 3. Gina Truss, EAWR, 18.03.

300-meter low hurdles - 1. AnnMarie Trenton, Freeburg, 48.11, 2. Kambria Simons, Marquette, 49.71, 4. Gina Truax, EAWR, 55.58.

4 x 100 relay - 1. Carrollton - Callie Field, Abby Flowers, Harper Darr, Mabry Robin, 54.06, 2. EAWR - Taylor Minner, Gina Truss, Serenity Miller and Jessica Brown, 55.15.

4 x 200 relay - McGivney - Mia Range, Morgan Gestes, Lily Terrell and Lilly Gilbertson, 1:50.29, 2. Carrollton - Harper Darr, Callie Field, Abby Flowers and Mabry Robin, 1:56.14., 4. Marquette Catholic, 1:59.26.

4 x 400 relay - McGivney - Kaitlyn Harley, Jane Cummins, Morgan Gestes and Elena Rybak, 4:23.54.

4 x 800 relay - McGivney, 10:39.21 - Cummins, Rakers, Bella Redenius, Kaitlyn Harley, 10:39.21.

Shot Put - Abby Flowers, Carrollton, 9.77 meters, 2. Chloe Green, Mt. Olive, 9.17 meters, Zoe Oller, McGivney, 9.10 meters.

Discus - 1. Ella Calvert, Freeburger, 27.03 meters, 2. Zoe Oller, McGivney, 25.05 meters and Milla LeGette, EAWR, 24.77 meters.

High Jump - 1. Mia Range, McGivney, 1.60 meters and 2. Gianna Blanco, Staunton, 1.42 meters.

Long Jump - 1. Morgan Gestes, McGivney, 4.92 meters and 4. Victoria Volke, MELHS, 4.27 meters.

Triple Jump - 1. Camryn Engelman, Nokomis, 9.29 meters and 3. Karly Davenport, Marquette, 9.06 meters

More like this:

Feb 26, 2024 - Griffins Boys and Girls Shine in Season Opener Track Meet

Mar 26, 2024 - Father McGivney Teams Triumph with State Records in Indoor Track

Mar 4, 2024 - McGivney Girls, Boys, Post Strong Outings At Eastern Illinois University Indoor Invite

Today - Explorers Boys Bring Home First At East Alton-Wood River Invite, Other Area Schools Also Shine

May 21, 2023 - Lady Griffins Complete Historic Season With Fourth-Place State Finish

 