GLEN CARBON - Nolan Keller has emerged as one of Father McGivney Catholic's head boys basketball coach Gary Clouser's top offensive weapons in the 2023-2024 season.

Keller, a 6-foot-2 sophomore forward for the Griffins, has emerged as one of the team's top scorers.

Keller has been outstanding with a 14.5-points-per-game average in 14 games this season. He has scored more than 200 points this season and as a freshman, he tallied 55 points. He is also a McGivney baseball player. He is a Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Male Athlete of the Month for Father McGivney Catholic.

"He was not used much last year but he has made a huge jump to average 14 points a game so far this year," said Coach Clouser. "Teams know him and even then he is still in double figures in scoring nearly every game."

Keller simply gets to the basket well and is constantly improving his deadly jump shot, his coach said.

There is no doubt, that this young sophomore is going to be a scoring threat teams have to defend against the remainder of this year and for two seasons ahead. Coach Clouser said he is optimistic for Keller's future on the hardwoods.

Again, congrats to Keller on his recognition as a Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Male Athlete of the Month for the Griffins.

