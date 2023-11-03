GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic junior runner Liam Boeving returned strong at the end of the season for the Griffins in the postseason.

He was 10th in the Gateway Boys Cross Country Meet with a time of 17:34.3 at Father McGivney Catholic on Oct. 10, 2023. He also was 18th in the Trenton-Wesclin Class 1A Regional at Trenton on Oct. 21, 2023, with a time of 17:37.8 for three miles.

Boeving said he was pleased to come back by the end of the season from an injury and do so well in the regional event.

The McGivney junior is a Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Male Athlete of the Month for the Griffins.

He had a broad smile on his face after the Gateway Conference finish at McGivney and was very pleased at how he shined late in the season.

“I hope to keep improving,” he said about his future in running. "I felt I was closer to where I should be at the end of the season.”

Boeving said he loves running and the great cross country team and head coach Jim Helton at Father McGivney Catholic.

“We also have a lot of great helpers and a lot of encouragement,” Boeving said.

Again, congrats to Liam Boeving for his recognition as a Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Male Athlete of the Month for the Griffins.

