DECATUR - Father McGivney Catholic's girls golf team completed a very successful year with an eighth-place team finish in Class 1A, while first-day individual leader Emma Hill of Triad came in a tie for fourth in Class 2A on the second day of the IHSA state tournaments, played on Saturday in the Decatur area.

Here are the results of the final day of the tournaments:

CLASS 1A AT RED TAIL RUN GOLF COURSE

The Griffins came in eighth with a two-day score of 733, with the team championship going to Mt. Carmel, who shot a 633, with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic placing second at 669, Peoria Notre Dame Catholic was third at 677, fourth place went to Metropolis Massac County at 699 and rounding our the top five was Salem, who shot a 702.

The individual winner was SH-G's Izzy Hassenbrock, who had a two-day score of three-over-par 147, while Zeme Moore of Mt. Carmel was second with a 148, Ally Suhre of Metro-East Lutheran tied for third with Katie Drew of Dixon, both firing a 150, with Suhre taking third on a tiebreak, and rounding out the top five was Amelia Tan of Chicago University, who shot a 151.

Sarah Hyten of McGivney tied for ninth with Catalina Easley of Athens, both firing a 156, Easley taking ninth on a tiebreak, while the Griffins' Avery Grenzebach had an 185, Riana Thakker shot a 194, Kendall Reichmann had a 204, Riley Ramsey carded a 205 and Paige Stoelzle had a 213.

CLASS 2A AT HICKORY POINT GOLF COURSE

Northbrook Glenbrook North won the team title with a two-day score of 603, with Hinsdale Central coming in second at 605, Prairie View Adlai Stevenson was third with a 621, Barrington was fourth at 631 and Normal University rounded out the top five with a score of 649.

Kaylee Dwyer of New Lenox Lincoln-Way West was the individual champion, shooting a two-day total of even-par 144, with Jenna Shilts of Lisle Benet Academy Catholic second with a 146, Hinsdale Central's Caroline Owens was third at 147 and Hill tied for fourth with Courtney Beerheide of Buffalo Grove, Beerheide and Kacie Moon of Glenbrook North, all shooting 148, with Beerheide taking fourth and Hill fifth on tiebreaks.

Reese Kite of Waterloo shot a 155, Kiley Belobryadic of Collinsville had a 156, Shaylee Ficken of O'Fallon came up with a 163, Cale Albertina of Belleville East had a 165 and Rachel Johnson of Edwardsville shot a 168.

Sydney Coziar of Highland shot an 88 on Friday, while O'Fallon's Lindsay Jackson had a 93 on the first day, but both missed the cut.

