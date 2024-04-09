GLEN CARBON - When it comes to hard work in track and field, few can stand up to Father McGivney Catholic superstar sprinter Lilly Gilbertson. Gilbertson had a tremendous weekend on Saturday at the East Alton-Wood River Invitational, bringing home first place in the 100 meters with a time of 12.92 seconds and the 200 in 26.17.

Gilbertson was also a member of the Griffins’ winning 4 x 200 relay team in the meet.

Gilbertson is a Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Female Athlete of the Month for McGivney.

She placed fourth in the IHSA State Track and Field Meet 400 meters in 2023 with a time of 58.61. Lilly’s head coach Jim Helton pointed out that Gilbertson and Kaitlyn Harley both scratched individual races at Top Times in order to remain fresh for the relays, putting the team first at this year's Top Times Indoor Meet.

Lilly had a 400 meters P.R. time at state in the prelims of 57.96, which accomplished her goal to break 58 seconds in the race.

Coach Helton has always talked about the incredible dedication of Gilbertson in track and field and her work ethic.

Lilly is a high-level student in school at McGivney. Lilly’s said her mom was a good cross-country runner and tennis player and her father was a soccer player and her aunts were solid runners, so the athleticism comes naturally.

Lilly described her experience of competing and attending school at Father McGivney Catholic and the girls on her team as something she loves.

She will be shooting to get under 57 seconds sometime this season in the 400 meters, which would likely place her very high at the IHSA Class 1A State Meet.

Again, congrats to Lilly Gilbertson on her honor as a Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Female Athlete of the Month for the Griffins.

