GLEN CARBON - Emily Johnson, a senior forward for the Father McGivney Catholic girls basketball team, is off to a great start this season.

Johnson scored 12 points in the opening win over the Lancers and 15 points against the Eagles in the Columbia Tip-Off Classic, and at that time, she felt that the preseason practices and the off-season work went very well for herself and her teammates. Recently in January 2024, Johnson had 13 points, five rebounds and three steals in a lopsided win over Valmeyer. Johnson is averaging close to 9 points a game and 3.2 rebounds per game. She has been an integral part of the Griffins' 17 wins so far this season.

In a post-game interview earlier in the season, Johnson said, "I'm having a lot of fun and I am really excited for what's after everything else. We worked so hard in the summer and fall."

Johnson feels that she brings many positives to the Griffins' table, which will help the team down the road.

Johnson said the team's aggression is one of the keys to their season.

"I feel like I have good size and I am tough," she said.

She said her size helps her under the basket and she also believes she has emerged as a leader for the team in 2023-2024. She is also proud of her work ethic in practice and in games for the team.

Johnson's expectations for herself and the Griffins are simple, yet very important for both.

The 5-foot-10 senior star said she is also confident that the Griffins will go further in their campaign this year than that of last year.

"Yeah, I hope we go further than we did last year," Johnson said, "I think we'll be able to do it, for sure."

Again, congrats to Emily on her recognition as a Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Female Athlete of Month for Father McGivney Catholic.

