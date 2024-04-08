GLEN CARBON - The Father McGivney Griffins hosted the Civic Memorial Eagles Saturday morning and the two would go on to share a 1-1 tie.

Both teams are off to great starts this season, McGivney sitting at a 7-2-2 record while the Eagles are 7-4-1.

The result came off the back of a 6-0 loss to Triad for CM. They host Marquette Catholic on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

It halted a three-game winning streak for the Griffins after a 9-0 win over Metro-East Lutheran last Thursday. FMG is undefeated in its last five.

Both CM and McGivney had their chances on Saturday. The first came from the Griffins when in the fifth minute Sofia Rossetto hit the post.

CM goalkeeper Sydney Moore was called upon more than a few times and she showed up each time she needed to. Her first save came in the 21st minute and then she made another eight minutes later on Rachel Kretzer's free kick.

It was never a matter of if, but when, was the leading goalscorer in the St. Louis area, CM's Abrianna Garrett, going to find the back of the net. And it came right before halftime.

In the 39th minute, the ball was given away by McGivney's defense, eventually landing at Garrett's feet who had only the keeper to beat. She did so for her 28th goal this season. That's a 2.33 goals-per-game average through the first 12 games.

McGivney responded at the hour mark when Devin Ellis tied the game with her goal.

There weren't many more chances after the goal as the teams played out to a tie, CM's first of the season.

After CM plays Marquette on Monday (April 8), the Explorers host the Griffins on Tuesday with a 4:30 p.m. kickoff.

