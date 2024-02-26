MT. ZION - The Father McGivney Catholic High School boys and girls track and field teams both have high hopes for the 2024 indoor and outdoor seasons under head Coach Jim Helton.

The McGivney girls and boys started where they left off last year at the Mt. Zion Indoor Invite, which consisted of 1A, 2A and 3A competitors.

The Griffins girls took second to Cahokia (160) scoring 142 points, while the boys finished 11th with 40 points, with Cahokia winning with 184.

McGivney meet champions for the girls were: Kaitlyn Hatley in the 400m (1:03.0), Elena Rybak 800m (2:11.5), Mia Range high jump in 1.55m (5'1"), and the 4 x 400m relay team of: Lilly Gilbertson, Hatley, Jane Cummins, and Elena Rybak in 4:13.7.

Runner-ups were: Jane Cummins 1600m, and the 4 x 200m relay team of: Gilbertson, Morgan Gestes, Caroline Rakers, and Range in 1:55.6. School records were broken by Rybak in the 800m, the 4 x 200m relay and Gestes in the long jump (4.62m (15' 2").

Thirds earned were Gilbertson in the 60m (8.36), Gestes long jump, with Range sixth in the 200m (28.95).

The McGivney boys were led by the runner-up 4 x 200m relay in the school record time of 1:46.6 with Lyle Biermann, Chris Marchetti, Joey Seefedt, and Owen Weissert.

Fourth overall was Liam Schmidt 800m (2:14), and the 4 x 800m relay team of Schmidt, Tyler Ahring, Liam Boeving, and Gus Range in 9:20.

The boys and girls' next indoor track meet is at Eastern Illinois University on March 1 and 2, 2024.



