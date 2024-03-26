GLEN CARBON – The Columbia Eagles came into Monday’s clash with Father McGivney undefeated. They left that way, but not after a battle with the Griffins.

After the first two weeks of the season, Columbia was 5-0, only allowing two goals in that span with three shutouts. However, some tricky wind conditions made Monday’s contest difficult for either side to play in, as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

It’s always windy out in the fields at Father McGivney, but Monday that wind was exceptional. With a constant breeze steadying from 15-20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph, the team with the wind at their back had a huge advantage.

That team was Columbia in the first half.

The Eagles’ first chance came in the 8th minute when a shot just went wide from a corner kick.

The next two chances came from the Griffins.

Columbia junior keeper Jessica Bearley was called upon twice to make some huge saves. The first came in the 14th minute when she rushed out to save Sofia Rossetto’s breakaway attempt. The other came 10 minutes later when Erin Kretzer drilled a close-range shot.

Had it not been for those saves, McGivney could have been up 2-0. Instead, it was 0-0 and the chances seemed to wake Columbia up.

Sarah Ross and Riley Matthews each found the back of the net in the 31st and 34th minutes and just like that the Eagles headed into halftime with a two-goal lead.

It was the tale of two halves though as the wind was a deciding factor.

McGivney came back onto the field flying when Rossetto’s shot rang off the post in the 41st minute. She made it right five minutes later with a goal to cut the lead to 2-1.

Nine minutes later Rachel Kretzer hit a well-struck free kick from about 25 yards out that flew into the upper left corner of the goal, tying the game at 2-2 with 25 minutes to play.

That’s how things would finish as the Griffins move to 3-2-1 on the year while Columbia goes to 5-0-1.

The Griffins will play next on Wednesday, March 27 at Belleville West beginning at 6:30 p.m.

