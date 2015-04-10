The St. Louis Cardinals will have an extra right-handed bat in the lineup when they open their series in Cincinnati tonight as Randal Grichuk starts in centerfield. Grichuk, who has never faced Reds’ starter Jason Marquis, will be receiving his first at-bat of the regular season after leading the Cardinals in both home runs (4) and runs batted in (10) during the Grapefruit League.

CARDINALS

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Jason Heyward, RF

Matt Holliday, LF

Matt Adams, 1B

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Yadier Molina, C

Kolten Wong, 2B

Randal Grichuk, CF

John Lackey, P

REDS

Article continues after sponsor message

Billy Hamilton, CF

Joey Votto, 1B

Todd Frazier, 3B

Devin Mesoraco, C

Jay Bruce, LF

Marlon Byrd, RF

Brandon Phillips, 2B

Zack Cosart, SS

Jason Marquis, P

PROUD POPPA

–Congratulations to St. Louis Cardinals catcher Tony Cruz as the catcher has been placed on 3-day paternity leave. Ed Easley has been recalled from Memphis for the weekend series in Cincinnati. Easley has 646 games of minor league experience, but has never played in a Major League game.

HEYWARD ANOTHER HIT

–Jason Heyward has picked up another hit without even stepping to the plate. Major League Baseball has overturned the official scoring of the E6 in the 8th inning of Wednesday’s game.. Heyward is now batting .444 (4-9) on the season.