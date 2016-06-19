EDWARDSVILLE – Greg Exton is beyond the typical father because he recently completed a season functioning as a coach with his daughter, Madison, of the Highland girls softball team that advanced to the sectional championship.

Greg Exton was the head coach of the team and Madison was the assistant coach. Madison and her mom, Cara, Greg’s ex-wife, cannot say enough positive things about his role in raising her.

Madison was a softball star for Edwardsville High School before moving on to McKendree and playing there four years.

Cara praised Greg for his fatherhood abilities and said he always supported Madison in softball and helped her become what she has in the game.

“We did have a very successful year,” Greg said. “I received a text message after we lost the 1-0 heartbreaker in the sectional championship and he thanked me and said he was looking forward to bigger and better things next year. It was definitely a successful season.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The reason Greg applied for the Highland position was Madison. She wanted to be an assistant coach.

“I wasn’t going to apply for the job, but I was told by a few of the parents and players I should go ahead and apply for it,” he said. “She said she would be my assistant. We are very much the same when it comes to coaching. I coached her from the time she was 5 or 6 years old. Our philosophies are pretty much the same as mine. She sometimes wants me to a be a little tougher. I fell in love with fast pitch softball after she started playing.”

While divorced, Greg and she always tried to work with his ex-wife and it paid off with his relationship with his daughter. Greg is a retired carpenter and now has time to coach and do things he has always wanted to do.

Madison said she doesn’t believe her father has ever missed one of her games. She said it was an honor to coach with him this past season.

“We did our best for Madison,” Greg said of he and his ex-wife. “Madison concentrated on softball after her sophomore year at Edwardsville High School and that was the right decision and she ended up being able to play at McKendree.”

Madison said her father always did her best for her and she admires him greatly for his devotion and hard work. She said she can’t thank him enough for all the time he spent coaching her and helping her develop as a player and now a coach.

More like this: