GREENVILLE - Greenville University is thrilled to announce its upcoming production of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, set to delight audiences on April 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, and 28 at The Factory Theatre in Greenville, Illinois.

This timeless classic brings the beloved characters of Charles M. Schulz's iconic Peanuts comic strip to life on stage, capturing the original source material's charm, humor, and heart.

Directed by Gret Tindall, this production promises to be a joyous celebration of friendship, self-discovery, and life's simple pleasures.

Starring a talented cast of both seasoned community members and bright young talents from Greenville University and Greenville High School, the lineup includes:

Silas Groves as Charlie Brown (GU Alum, Community Member)

Ellie Schaufelberger as Lucy Van Pelt (GHS Senior Student)

Nate Wirsing as Linus Van Pelt (GU Senior Student)

Carrie Smolen as Sally Brown (GU Student)

Clayten Gan as Schroeder (Community Member)

Katie Peppler as Snoopy (GU Student)

And featuring the Peanuts Gang:

Aidan Humason (GU Student)

John Wilson (Community Member)

Katie Hunter (GU Student)

Timery Moore (Community Member)

Nico Waugh (GHS Senior Student)

Ella Jurgena (GHS Student)

Gavin File (GHS Student)

Performance details: Friday and Saturday shows: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., curtain at 7 p.m.

Sunday shows: Doors open at 2:30 p.m., show begins at 3 p.m.

Ticket prices: $12 for Adults, $10 for GU Students and anyone 18 and younger

Venue: The Factory Theatre, 400 E Harris Ave, Greenville, IL 62246 Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at this link. Don't miss the opportunity to experience the magic of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown live on stage. Join us for an unforgettable evening of laughter, friendship, and fun! For more information, please contact factprytheatre@greenville.edu.

Audiences can expect to be transported into the whimsical world of Charlie Brown and his friends as they embark on heartwarming adventures and misadventures. From Lucy's psychiatrist booth to Schroeder's piano recitals; from Snoopy's imaginative escapades to Linus's unwavering bond with his beloved blanket, this production promises laughter, nostalgia, and a renewed appreciation for life's simple pleasures.