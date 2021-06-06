GREENVILLE - Greenville University welcomes Mark Biddinger as the University’s chief financial officer.

GU administrators developed a proactive strategic plan featuring new initiatives with new revenue streams. The plan requires a CFO who can best implement the plan, and track the additional data required.

Biddinger brings 30 years of experience in financial planning, risk management, strategic planning, and nonprofit organization and management to the position, including over a decade of experience in finance leadership roles in higher education. He most recently served as senior director of finance and treasury at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida. He has also served as director of accounting at Cedarville University in Ohio before serving as director of financial planning and analysis. He also earned a master of business administration from Cedarville University.

“Mark will provide superb financial analysis strength for the University,” says Suzanne Davis, GU president. “He has many years of experience as an executive level financial officer in both corporate and higher education settings. His bold personality and focus on data-driven decisions make him uniquely qualified for this time and place.”

Biddinger says he finds the complexity and uniqueness of working in a financial role in higher education exciting. He adds that he enjoys finding ways to simplify complex information so everyone can understand it, one of the keys to implementing a strategic plan.

“What attracted me to the role was Suzanne,” Biddinger says. “An opportunity to work with a president who is entrepreneurial, full of great ideas and innovation, and what she hopes to accomplish in her strategic plan, absolutely made me excited for this role.”

Biddinger and his wife, Saundra, have seven children between the ages of 14 and 29, one grandson and another grandchild on the way. He enjoys woodworking, cooking, and hiking with his wife.

His first day on Greenville University’s campus is June 21.

