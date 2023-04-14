GREENVILLE - Activities honoring the 291 members of the Greenville University Class of 2023 will be held on Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, on the GU campus.

“It is a great privilege to welcome graduating students and their families and friends to celebrate with us the growth that these GU students have demonstrated in character and service,” said GU President Suzanne Davis. “This class has been particularly resilient and adaptable in dealing with COVID restrictions for the bulk of their academic career. Commencement weekend marks the beginning of the next chapter for these graduates, as we send them out to a world that desperately needs people like them.”

The weekend’s activities begin with a concert by the GU Choir at 5 pm on Friday in the Whitlock Music Center, followed by the class picture at 6pm. The Ivy-Cutting ceremony, which symbolizes the end of the seniors’ time at GU, follows at 6:30 pm on Scott Field. And the evening’s activities conclude with the baccalaureate service at 7:30 pm back in the Whitlock Music Center. Scott Pattenaude, GU Assistant Professor of Chemistry, will deliver the baccalaureate address. The evening’s events will conclude with a Graduate Dessert Reception held in the Armington Center.

In case of inclement weather, the Ivy-Cutting ceremony will be held in the Crum Recreation Center.

Saturday’s highlight will be the commencement ceremony at 10 am on Hogue Lawn. Speaking at that event will be the Rev. Dr. Fraser Venter, a former pastor and current strategic catalyst for love-driven justice for the Free Methodist denomination. A native of Canada, Venter now resides in Los Angeles. His address is titled, “Love never graduates; it perpetuates.”

Families and friends of graduates can occupy seats in the outdoor venue on Hogue Lawn beginning at 8:30 am.