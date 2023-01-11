Greenville University Named To List Of Best Online Colleges In Illinois
GREENVILLE - Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for program rankings and higher education planning, has included Greenville University on its list of the Best Online Colleges in Illinois in 2023.
The research identifies top schools in the state based on tuition costs, the number of credits required to graduate, and the online coursework delivery format.
Greenville University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and holds programmatic accreditations for business, education, and social work as well. GU’s online programs offer the same academic rigor and quality as on-campus options and are designed for adult learners. They include a flexible format, multiple start dates throughout the year, and personal attention from expert faculty.
GU Director of Online Learning Kasey Laughlin says the learning experience for GU’s online undergraduate and graduate programs takes a holistic approach to connect and empower students.
“We continue to give our students the tools needed to develop global awareness, expand their thinking, and gain experience from real-life situations,” Laughlin says. “Students learn and connect with our faculty and their classmates, and that’s what makes our online programs successful—building relationships is important to us at GU. Being named to this list confirms that the work we’re doing guides our online students to make an impact on the world and in their own communities with their gifts, faith, knowledge, and character.”
Intelligent.com implemented a unique methodology that ranks each institution on a scale from 0 to 100 across six categories. The scoring system compares each school according to tuition costs, admission, retention and graduation rates, faculty, and reputation, as well as the student resources provided for online students. Click here to access the complete ranking.
Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,000 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Visit www.greenville.edu.
ABOUT INTELLIGENT.COM
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit intelligent.com.
