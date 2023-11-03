GREENVILLE - There’s more in store for Greenville University. The institution has overcome many challenges in its 130+ year history. Today where higher education institutions struggle to survive, Greenville University is thriving. True to its mission of empowering students for lives of character and service through Christ-centered education, GU is innovating, growing, expanding, and guiding more students to be salt and light to industries worldwide.

The RISE UP campaign was launched in June 2019 in what fundraisers term a “quiet phase.” An initial goal of $30 million was moved to $60 million as dedicated alumni and friends quickly rallied to surpass the initial goal.

October 20th saw the launch of the public phase of the campaign. A service of thanksgiving held in Whitlock Music Center celebrated the past and launched a vision for the future.

There, campaign leaders announced that the campaign had reached $51 million toward the $60 million goal. Campaign co-chair Melissa Westover, ’84 stated ‘’I am thrilled to see what God is doing through this campaign! Alums and friends are seeing that GU is remaining faithful to its mission. They truly are rising up to ensure that GU continues pouring into the lives of students, students who will serve and love a world that desperately needs the love of Jesus.”

A concert by Grammy and Dove award-winning recording artist Michael W. Smith followed the service.

The RISE UP campaign focuses on raising funds to:

Equip students to influence through academic excellence.

Empower students to lead through the creation and renovation of spaces where they can grow in all ways.

Inspire students to serve by giving them opportunities to learn by doing.

According to campaign co-chair Jerry Hood, ’82 “I’ve never been more excited about the direction of Greenville University. The more we can provide for students, the more students have the opportunity to come to GU, and thus the more students who are prepared to make a difference in many industries in the world. It’s time to rise up; to invest in the mission of Greenville University.”

Greenville University welcomes the community to RISE UP with us to support the vision and mission of the University by giving a gift, praying for faculty, students, and staff, becoming a part of Community Circles and connecting students with alumni mentors and coaches, joining an Alumni Council and connecting with graduates, and referring prospective students to GU.

Campaign updates can be found by visiting www.greenville.edu/rise-up.

About Greenville University

Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,000 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the university is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Visit www.greenville.edu.

