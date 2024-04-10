GREENVILLE - The Greenville University Choir, under the direction of Don Frazure, Director of Choral Activities, will present a spring concert for the community of Greenville.

The choir concert will be held at 4 pm on Sunday, April 14th at the Greenville Free Methodist Church, located at 1367 IL-140. The concert will feature musical selections ranging from Renaissance madrigals to gospel music. The concert will also feature selections from Mozart’s Coronation Mass and Greenville University students will be featured as soloists.

According to Frazure, “Our choir is looking forward to presenting this afternoon of music at Greenville Free Methodist Church! This program highlights the vocal talents of our choir and is sure to have something for everyone.”

Founded in 1927, and open to all academic majors, the Greenville University Choir has attained a widespread reputation for performing high-quality sacred choral music. The GU Choir performs during the academic year for homecoming and commencement, and participates with the Greenville Choral Union for the annual production of “Messiah.” The Greenville University Choir recently spent spring break 2024 touring churches in the region, and last March the choir spent 10 days exploring choral music history, the theological heritage of John and Charles Wesley, and performing in venues across Great Britain.

The concert on Sunday at Greenville Free Methodist Church is free and open to the public.

