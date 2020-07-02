GREENVILLE - Greenville University’s fifth Annual Jack D. Trager Memorial Panther Pride Golf Scramble will be held Friday, July 31 at 8 am (registration begins at 7:30 am), with openings for 20 teams.

The annual golf scramble honors the memory of GU’s longtime athletic director Jack Trager, whose focus on mentoring student-athletes continues to influence GU coaches today as they guide, mentor, and disciple Panther players. Proceeds benefit GU athletes and coaches.

Players enjoy a continental breakfast and catered lunch, along with team and individual prizes, door prizes, and GU Panther swag including golf balls and shirts.

Learn more about becoming a sponsor. Register online or visit the event page to download a printable registration form and flyer. For more information, contact Director of Athletic Event Management & Sports Information BJ Schneck at william.schneck@greenville.edu.

